Moderna, DPH say vaccine "stable and good to use" despite freezer issue at Hartford health clinic

600 precious doses of the vaccine were exposed to above-recommended temperatures on February 20.

Charter Oak Health Center and the State's Department of Public Health announcing that doses of their Moderna vaccine wasn't properly secured last week, but good news Moderna says the supply of the vaccine is still viable and can be administered.

Charter Oak health center says the supply of the Moderna vaccine that went above temperature this past week is “stable and good to use.”

People FOX61 spoke to about the situation say at first they were hesitant but will be putting their faith in health officials.

Vernon Harris said, "My opinion is that I still believe that it could be possibly good to use, I'm going to take the shot regardless."

In a statement, Charter Oak health center says they contacted Moderna on the 20th of this month after learning that overnight, a security lock failed at their Hartford facility.

According to Charter Oak, the device on the freezer, which monitors the internal temperature sounded an alarm when the temperature rose above the level recommended for storage of the vaccine, but because it was overnight; the alarm was not heard.

The center says when they discovered the open freezer door the next day, staff segregated the 600-doses and contacted the Department of Public Health and requested that Moderna take a look at the doses to see if they were viable.

According to DPH, the state received word that the doses were "stable and good to use" through March 19th.

Residents FOX61 spoke to in the community says although this is good to hear... They worry this may lead to more hesitancy in a community already disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Harris said, "This is very important because you know, high-risk stuff, high blood pressure, diabetes run in our community, but you know you got a lot of people out there that fear, you know because they are thinking about what happened years ago with the experiment on us."

No officials from either the State's Health Department or Charter Oak were available for comment, but in a statement Charter oak says it put additional internal controls so that several key personnel would be notified immediately so this incident wouldn't happen again.

The city of Hartford also commenting, showing their support saying the center handled the situation correctly and says the city looks forward to continue working with the health center.

Starting Monday, the state will be expanding eligibility for those who can take the COVID-vaccine.