Mud and Guts | The 'COVID Crusaders' take on the Gaylord Gauntlet

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — They call themselves the “COVID Crusaders”, a team of doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists from Gaylord Hospital who decided to add some more obstacles to their already overburdened workload.

After enduring almost a year and a half of tirelessly fighting for their patients against the grips of COVID-19, the 37 staffers at Gaylord Hospital decided to enter the Gaylord Gauntlet – a 5k “tough mudder” race that happens every year outside the sprawling hospital grounds.

Leading the COVID Crusaders, Dr. Megan Panico, critical care and pulmonary specialist who is the medical director of respiratory care services at Gaylord Hospital said, “the biggest thing that came out of COVID is that we can accomplish things we didn’t think we could do.”

Through the mud, the rocks, the climbing walls, and even a water slide feature, COVID Crusader team member and respiratory therapist Ryan Wanat said, “out here we are conquering obstacles instead of COIVD.”

On a Saturday in late June, the team fought the heat and course hurdles to finish the race. The Crusaders' successful finish wasn’t so much a race against the clock but more of a statement that the end of the race was symbolic of a new beginning.

Panico added, “this is such a turning point for us, we’re ready to move forward, stronger together.”

