Murphy, Blumenthal get COVID-19 vaccine

The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting the shot on Friday. The top Capitol doctor urged all members of Congress to join them.
On Saturday, Connecticut's U.S. Senators joined did just that, tweeting out photos of themselves getting vaccinated.
Both senators said they were following the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician, and touted the vaccine as 'safe and effective'.