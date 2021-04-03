New Britain educators get vaccinated

A clinic strictly for educators will be held Friday. 150 vaccinations will be given out and another 150 vaccinations will be distributed to educators on Saturday.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — More school districts in Connecticut started vaccinating their teachers and other school staff Wednesday.

The city of New Britain offered a COVID-19 vaccination clinic focused on educators at New Britain High School.

“Today is our first teacher clinic,” said Francine Truglio, a nurse practitioner and Nursing Supervisor for the New Britain Health Department. “It’s a combination of teachers and second vaccines that we have given to the general public at earlier clinics.”

They planned to distribute 600 total Moderna vaccines this week just for educators. She said 400 vaccinations would be given Wednesday at New Britain High School. 100 people would receive their second dose while 300 shots were designated for educators.

The Office of Mayor Erin Stewart in New Britain told Fox61 that once educators became eligible to receive the vaccine, the mayor explored options for creating a clinic just for teachers and through calls with the Department of Public Health the state agreed to give the city 600 vaccines

“The goal here is everybody wants everyone back in school full-time,” Truglio said.

She said the group includes teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, and anyone else in contact with children.

21-year-old Karley Wells, senior at Southern Connecticut State University and a student teacher at Chamberlain Elementary School in a 3rd grade classroom in New Britain, received an email notifying her she was able to receive a vaccine. She signed up using the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

“I just wanted to get it to do my part,” Wells said. “Hopefully this will help stop the spread and we’ll eventually get more kids back in school and get the world somewhat normal again.”

While many of her friends have not received the vaccine, she was grateful. Wells said she is on her college field hockey team and she looks forward to returning to normal for her last year of eligibility after a season without games and only virtual practice.

“Hopefully with the vaccine coming out and more people getting it, next fall we can have a full season,” Wells said.

New Britain High School teacher Darlene Clark also signed up through VAMS after notification.

“It being here at our school was very convenient so when we got the email that we could sign up I jumped on it and signed up, because I’m really excited to be able to get it,” Clark said. “I want the kids back in school.”

A clinic strictly for educators will be held Friday. 150 vaccinations will be given out and another 150 vaccinations will be distributed to educators on Saturday. The Board of Education worked internally to schedule appointments for their teachers.

