As COVID testing sites close due to the cold, a new one opens in Waterbury

The walk-in site is at the Travel Center on Bank Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The freezing temperatures across Connecticut Tuesday shut down at least a dozen testing sites that had been located outside across the state.

In Waterbury, two sites shut down for one day only: the one at Brass Mill Center Mall and the one at Municipal Stadium.

However, as those sites closed, another brand new site opened up at the Travel Center on Bank St. in downtown Waterbury.

"We actually weren’t going to launch until tomorrow," said AnnaMarie Fraioli, Associate Sales Representative with MedComp Sciences, based in Louisiana.

But with the winter weather, Fraioli said the mayor and the company worked together to find a location and speed up the process to give an indoor testing option for people. The site at the Travel Center will now be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is a walk-up clinic, so there is no appointment necessary. However, they do want people to pre-register.

Anyone is welcome at the new Waterbury testing site at the Travel Center, resident of the city or not.



Scan this QR code by opening up the camera app on your phone to register. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bafC0X35Dq — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) January 11, 2022

MedComp also runs the site at the Municipal Stadium where they are testing around 1,000 people each day since late December. Fraioli explained what went into closing that site for the day.

“It is an outdoor site and I have to keep the health of my employees in mind. And although we do want to service the community and we do want to be here for you, we also have to remember, if we can't be there for you, we can't make this any easier or help you get tested," Fraioli said.

At the brand new site on Bank Street, they're offering PCR tests to anyone, resident or not of the Brass City.

If you pre-register online, the company sends a bar code. You scan that bar code when you get to the site, and then its testing time.

“This was easy. I mean there was no line. It was quick to get in, said Susan Miller, coming from Madison. "It was nice today to actually have a place where I can just go, get tested, and get on.”

As of Tuesday morning, Fraioli said they had 10,000 tests on hand with more on the way. She said supply isn't an issue for her company.

"I have a shipment coming tomorrow and it's an overnight process so by the end of the night when I do my calculations, I know what I'm running at each site between Municipal and here, and we'll have plenty to supply.

For more information on where to get tested in Waterbury, click here.

