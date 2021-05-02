New Haven to host vaccination clinics for residents 75+

The clinics are by appointment only and will be free of charge, the city says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the New Haven Health Department announced that appointments for New Haven residents 75 years and older are available for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Saturday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 20.

The clinics will run from 10 AM - 2:30 PM at the Health Department, 54 Meadow Street, New Haven.

The clinic is by appointment only. Appointments are available by calling 203-639-2245. The city says there is no cost to the patient for the vaccine, and transportation will be provided by the city free of charge if needed.

“The New Haven Health Department is working non-stop to make sure the safe & effective COVID Vaccine is accessible to all of our residents, but we need your help,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “We are encouraging all residents to check in with a Senior (75 years & older) – your parents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and friends - to make sure they have received the vaccine or to help them make an appointment,” she concluded.