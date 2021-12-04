New Haven high school offers week-long vaccine clinic to students ages 16 and up

The city has about 1,100 Pfizer vaccines to administer at the clinic over the course of the week.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven kicked off a five-day vaccine clinic at Hill Regional Career High School on Monday morning focusing on getting eligible students 16 years or older their shots.

New Haven Public Schools are currently on spring break.

Among the crowd getting vaccinated was 16-year-old Derik Brown, who got vaccinated by his mom, Lisa Streeks, a New Haven Public Health Nurse.

“He just turned 16 a couple of days ago and that was his first request, like ‘Ma I need my vaccine,’” Streeks said.

“I wanna get it cause like I’m in school now. There’s a lot of people, not like a lot of people but there’s a decent amount of people in school,” said Brown.

The city has about 1,100 Pfizer vaccines to administer at the clinic over the course of the week, in addition to other vaccine supply.

Pfizer’s is still the only vaccine that’s been authorized for use in 16- and 17-year-olds. The company announced Friday that it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12.

The clinic is open to any eligible student who goes to school in the city, including inter-district students.

“Sixteen and 17-year-olds need parental consent. We sent out that form in partnership with the Board of [Education] as a distribution and we have additional forms here [at the clinic]," said New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond.

The clinic at Career High School will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until Friday.

You can sign up for an appointment by calling the COVID-19 vaccine appointment line at 877-918-2224 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

