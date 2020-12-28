New Haven city officials announce multi-phase rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Today, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join City Health Director Maritza Bond, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes and Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. to launch the first phase of a four-part mass immunization campaign aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the City of New Haven. Director Bond, Chief John Alston, Jr., and the New Haven Director of Public Health Nursing Jennifer Vazquez will be among the first responders and health care professionals receiving vaccinations at the event in front of the New Haven Health Department. Others will include Dr. Darnell Young, a dentist and member of the New Haven Board of Health; and Dr. Tamiko Jackson, a pediatrician and member of the New Haven Board of Education.