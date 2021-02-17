New Haven's pop-up vaccine clinics one way to reach the vulnerable population

The arms race was on inside New Haven's Bethel AME Church hall Wednesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Because COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities harder than Whites, cities are always looking for ways to get more minorities vaccinated. And New Haven does that, in part, through weekly neighborhood pop-up vaccine clinics.

The arms race was on inside New Haven's Bethel AME Church hall Wednesday.

"I didn’t even feel it," said one woman smiling through her mask.

Over 80 New Haven residents excited to receive their first dose.

"I just saw on the news again this morning that 480,000 people are dead, and they didn’t get a chance to get a vaccine. So, the only thing that makes sense to me I need to give myself a chance," said Rodney Diggs, a 70-year-old lifelong New Haven resident.

Lack of convenience, for those without cars, is among the reasons far fewer blacks choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine than whites.

"A lot of people are you know just hopeless and of course with the pandemic you know people are really down and sometimes they’re hearing a lot of people saying the bad negative things about taking the vaccination," said Jill Marks, a member of the New Haven Board of Alders.

"That does not make sense to me," Diggs said of the objections to the vaccine.

He says he trusts the science.

"Let’s be clear: a black woman developed one of these vaccines.," he said.

He is referring to Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a leading researcher, who worked on the Moderna vaccine.

"Come on now," he said. "Why would she develop something that’s not gonna work for you?"

And it was the Moderna vaccine being distributed Wednesday.

"I think anyone that doesn’t do it is not giving them self a fair chance," Diggs said.

He says family and friends have succumbed to COVID-19 and he has battled his own health challenges.

"I’m a cancer survivor you see. So, you know, this is the bogeyman to me."

The New Haven Health Department, which has vaccinated over 6,200, hosts pop-up clinics in different neighborhoods every Wednesday.

Yale-New Haven Hospital has vaccinated many other people and also our federally qualified health centers, Fair Haven and Cornell Scott also vaccinated many, many people," said Mayor Justin Elicker.