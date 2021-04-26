No appointments needed for vaccines at CHC Sites Statewide

Vaccines are available every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at all Community Health Center, Inc. vaccine locations.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Still, looking for a COVID-19 vaccine shot? Well, there is good news. On Monday, Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC) announced there are vaccines available at all CHC vaccine clinics.

Vaccines are available every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at all Community Health Center, Inc. vaccine locations, including:

Danbury

East Hartford

Middletown

Stamford and pop-up community clinics

“This is an important moment for Connecticut,” CHC Founder/CEO Mark Masselli said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone needing the vaccine to get it without any barriers. Just walk-in or drive-in to any CHC site and we will vaccinate you without delay.”

During his press conference Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new incentive campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new program is called "#CTDrinksOnUs."

One would need to show their vaccine card to a participating restaurant in the state to receive a free drink. This deal begins on May 19.

The free drink is available at only participating restaurants and each restaurant will determine which drinks are on them.

Connecticut administered 76,873 people over the weekend and 2,167 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.82%. There are now 436 patients being treated for the virus in the state.

There were 19 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The state death toll has now reached 8,066 people.

As of April 26, the state has fully vaccinated 1,256,915 residents, and about 66% of adults 18 years have received their first dose of the vaccine.

