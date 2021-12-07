Shots and shoes go hand in hand in Hartford’s North End

On Monday, Footwear with Care partnered with the Hartford Public Library’s Barbour Street Branch to encourage more city residents to get a COVID-19 shot.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The non-profit organization Footwear with Care is working to get a leg up on vaccinating the most vulnerable population in the Capital City.

On Monday, Footwear with Care partnered with the Hartford Public Library’s Barbour Street Branch to encourage more city residents to get a COVID-19 shot.

The incentive? Get a free pair of sneakers.

Abby Moore, the executive director of Footwear with Care said, “what made wonderful sense to us was to partner with the Public Library because they do all kinds of things with the community.”

Jim Barrett, the well-known homeless outreach officer with the Hartford Police Department had plenty of athletic shoes to give out to residents who received their Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot.

Barrett said, “we are making a difference in the neighborhood and the community in general and providing something brand new.” Barrett added, “the most vulnerable individuals and the homeless community are here today.”

Moore added that with the new dangers from the COVID-19 Delta variant, every shot counts. “they can spread it to ten other people so if we help five people, we’ve helped fifty.”

Footwear with Care and the Hartford Public Library collaborated with Hartford Healthcare to administer the shots and then give out the free sneakers.

There are plans for another “Shots and Shoes” event, likely in the South End of Hartford within the next month. Thus far, Footwear with Care has held four such clinics to date.

To find out more, check out the "Footwear with Care" Facebook page.

