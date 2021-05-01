Nursing home in North Branford receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

About 120 staff and residents are expected to be vaccinated in this first round.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A shot of hope has arrived at Evergreen Woods in North Branford.

Medical personnel from Walgreens set up a vaccine clinic so staff and residents at the nursing home could receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I wanted to be part of the first round of vaccinations because that’s the first thing of getting rid of this thing and actually beating it,” says Allison Luzzi, a CNA at the facility.

“It was very simple and easy and painless,” says Jean Myers, the Assistant Director of Nurses at Evergreen Woods.

“We did have sort of a soft poll of our team members and residents that we aggregated online.. We were happy with the results about 90 percent of the people indicated they would participate in the first round of vaccinations,” says Blair Quasnitschka, the Executive Director at Evergreen Woods.

Staff at the facility says the last couple of months have been a challenge and this vaccine couldn’t come quick enough.

“It’s been a stressful time since last March,” says Myers.

“We had an outbreak in November, and I think for having to deal with it for a month I think it was a pretty good effort in our part to try to capture.. it and minimize the impact to keep people safe ,” says Quasnitschka.

Staff at Evergreen Woods says they hope that by taking the vaccine themselves – this would encourage others who may still be on the fence.