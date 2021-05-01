CT Nursing homes on track to wrap up first vaccine doses Friday

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont said staff and residents at all of Connecticut’s nursing homes are on track to have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.
But the governor acknowledged some workers have been reticent to get the shot, so the state plans to begin airing a public service announcement on Tuesday, hoping to encourage more workers to get vaccinated.
Also on Monday, the leader of Connecticut’s largest teachers union urged school superintendents statewide to switch all classes to remote learning until at least the middle of this month, citing concerns about the coronavirus.