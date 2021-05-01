CT Nursing homes on track to wrap up first vaccine doses Friday

As of Jan. 4, Connecticut has administered 75, 180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont said staff and residents at all of Connecticut’s nursing homes are on track to have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.

But the governor acknowledged some workers have been reticent to get the shot, so the state plans to begin airing a public service announcement on Tuesday, hoping to encourage more workers to get vaccinated.