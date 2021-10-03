Old Saybrook among top in the state for vaccinations

Old Saybrook has vaccinated 32.7 percent of its population according to state data.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — There is only one vaccination site in Old Saybrook, it's a drive-through site at the middle school, and it runs so efficiently it's helped Old Saybrook be one of the top communities in the state when it comes to percentage of the population vaccinated.

Old Saybrook has vaccinated 32.7 percent of its population according to state data. The town's emergency management team worked closely with the Connecticut River Area Health District to make the clinic happen.

"They put together a plan that is getting people through the line about one person, every one minute," said First Selectman Carl Fortuna. "That has been a model for a lot of other drive-through clinics in the state, they started it a few months ago and it's really been second to none," he said.

The drive-through model has also proven to be successful at other clinics around the state. Community Health Center Inc. has mass vaccination sites in East Hartford, Stamford, Danbury and Middletown. Wednesday, it's set to hit a milestone: 100,000 vaccines administered.

"I think based on the resilience of our staff, our National Guard, everyone with whom we worked with in the state of Connecticut and also all of the people who have come out to get the vaccine we've reached this really significant milestone," said Leslie Gianelli, vice president of communications for CHC.

When it comes to reaching more of the population however, drive-through sites aren't always the answer.

"For us, the mass vaccination clinics are important for getting lots of shots in arms, but equally important to us are the mobile clinics that can reach right into the community for people that don't have transportation, who may have a disability, who aren't mobile," said Gianelli.

Hartford has only vaccinated 8% of its population, Bridgeport 9%, among the lowest in the state. That is when outreach to bring the vaccine to people is especially important.

"Almost every day we're out with one, two, several mobile clinics for vaccination. We're vaccinating people at congregate housing facilities, shelters, at churches," said Gianelli.

The other aspect is making sure there is enough supply, but officials are hopeful that with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now available, that will help get even more people vaccinated.

"I'm very hopeful because I'm First Selectman and I want a better summer down near the shore," said Fortuna.

For a list of CHC's vaccination site locations, you can visit here.

