People 55 to 64 years old unable to sign up for vaccine appointments from website errors and disconnected phone lines

FOX61 called the 211 phone number only to be automatically transferred to the Connecticut Vaccine Assistance Line.

HARTFORD, Conn — Many people emailed into the FOX61 newsroom saying the process to sign up for the vaccine today for people 55 to 64 years old has been less than easy.

People were met with website errors and phone numbers that would get disconnected.

One of those websites was Hartford Healthcare's My Chart Plus - an error message popped up and told people to sign out and sign back in.

On the CVS website, it said "all appointments are booked - please check back later."

For Walgreens, it initially said there are times available but when you select one, it said "we don't have any available appointments."

Douglas St. John said he has tried every possible way to sign up only to get the runaround.

"You get bumped out of the site more times than not and once you get through the whole process, it times out. When you go through the whole process again, it says no time available," said John of Wallingford.

FOX61 called the 211 phone number only to be automatically transferred to the Connecticut Vaccine Assistance Line. You heard an automated voice message and then it hung up.

"You have the recordings, and the recordings are all really a circular reference. Everybody's referring you back to their website but the websites are either crashing because they can't handle the volume or you're just not able to proceed," said Bob Romanelli of Southington.

Hartford Healthcare told FOX61:

"As doses are delivered, more appointment time slots open to the public. Eric Arlia, System Director of Pharmacy says because of this, he encourages everyone to continue checking back and trying. If you do not see any openings the first time, check periodically. Again, more appointments will open as more vaccines become available."

When asked what caused the website to be down, a spokesperson said it is because too many people logged on and they would have to keep checking.

During Governor Lamont's news briefing, Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said tens of thousands of people booked appointments on March 1st which may have contributed to the technical issues.

"They'll be a lot more appointments in the next couple days ... as well. providers just finding out today about their johnson & johnson allocation, so they'll be in the process of adding those," said Geballe.