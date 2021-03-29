People ages 16-44 have priority access in the next round of vaccinations: Gov. Lamont says

Starting on April 1, certain people deemed high risk will take priority to get the vaccine. Those older and at risk were already eligible.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Starting on April 1, all adults 16-years or older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During his Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Ned Lamont said people between 16 years of age and 44 deemed medically high risk will take priority when the vaccination portal expands.

COO Josh Geballe said this will impact only about 10,000 people in total due to the people older than 44 have already been eligible.

Medically high-risk patients include people with sickle cell disease and those who have active cancer.

Gov. Lamont also added there will be dedicated clinics organized for those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities that are not living in a congregate setting. He mentioned the COVID-19 vaccine mobile units. It is believed this will include some 9,000 people.

This announcement comes as Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction.

Connecticut administered 91,407 tests over the weekend and 3,339 came back positive. The positivity rate this weekend was 3.53%.

Hospitalizations continue to increase, nearing 500 patients for the first time in weeks. As of Monday, there are now 498 patients being treated for COVD-19 in Connecticut.

There were 42 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The state's death toll has reached 7,883 people.

Gov. Lamont and other state officials have said the younger Connecticut residents represent the new cases in Connecticut.

Within the next few months, there will be Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at colleges in early May before the spring semester ends. All students attending colleges in Connecticut, regardless of where they live, will be eligible to get their vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine clinics will be held for students 16 years or older, starting with the Alliance School districts first. Gov. Lamont said students part of these schools are more likely to live in multi-generational homes.

Connecticut continues to vaccinate its population well with 80% of residents 65-years and older, 61% of residents ages 55-64, and 38% of residents 45 years and 54, have all received first dose coverage.

In total, the state has 684,200 residents fully vaccinated and 1,189,197 have received the first dose.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.