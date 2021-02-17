People with health issues, vital workers on deck for vaccine

CONNECTICUT, USA — Essential workers, including teachers, as well as people with underlying medical conditions, should learn in about 10 days when they can begin making their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the state is finalizing plans for the next stage of Phase 1B as vaccinations continue for people 65 years and older.
Lamont also announced his administration is considering expanding the capacity of private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues next month. The 67-year-old Democratic governor himself was vaccinated Tuesday at The First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield, urging people of color to get the shot.