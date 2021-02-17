People with health issues, vital workers on deck for vaccine

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the state is finalizing plans for the next stage of Phase 1B as vaccinations continue for people 65 years and older.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Essential workers, including teachers, as well as people with underlying medical conditions, should learn in about 10 days when they can begin making their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

