Phase 1B of vaccine rollout to begin January 18th in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s no secret the supply of the COVID- 19 vaccines in the state hasn’t reached the demand. Even with Phase 1B just five days away, not everyone will be getting a vaccine right away.

"We still know that herd immunity is going to take a long journey," said Director of Health Maritza Bond.

A journey that is moving slowly but surely. Nearly 3,000 people have been vaccinated by the city of New Haven.

"We do know that there are other multifaceted factors happening," said Bond. "We’ve just been patient and supportive of the vaccine rollout where we are given the circumstances with the state."

The city has about 600 doses of the vaccine left for this week. They expect a significant uptick in distribution following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the 20th.

"here’s going to be a new administration coming in and we are expecting masses of vaccines to be released so we need to plan for it," said Bond.

Planning for that comes with the launch of Phase 1B on January 18th. Those who are 75 years of age or older, essential workers, and congregate setting members are included adding thousands of people to the queue.

"The number of people that need to be vaccinated is incredible," said Mayor Justin Elicker. "It will be quite some time before we are able to vaccinate a lot of people and it is important that people still get tested on a regular basis whether they are symptomatic or not."

Employers of essential workers can upload their employee rosters to VAMS on the 18th. The system will then prompt those employees to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

The city is hoping that with phase 1B comes more specific information on who is getting the vaccine. They say they are missing key demographic data.

"Because that helps guide our ability to respond with education to ensure that there is not a population that is being lost or forgotten," said Elicker.