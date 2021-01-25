Post University in Waterbury opens drive-thru vaccine site

People sat in car lines at noon for the vaccine in the parking lot across from the baseball field at 800 Country Club Rd.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury campus of Post University was transformed into a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site Monday.

“It’s the only way we’re going to be able to beat this disease, by vaccination,” said Waterbury Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Justin Lundbye. “We need to achieve what’s called herd immunity, which is basically getting enough people immune to COVID-19 so that it doesn’t spread.”

According to experts it could take months to get to any sort of herd immunity with more than 80 percent of the population vaccinated. Still, Dr. Justin Lundbye said vaccinations are the best way to flatten the curve. He said sometimes his patients do have questions.

“The biggest question is ‘Why is it safe now that is it rolled out so quickly?’,” Dr. Lundbye said.

This partnership with Post University has helped meet demand for the vaccine by providing a location that can accommodate this traffic.

“Post University is very proud of it’s community involvement and the relationship we have with Waterbury Hospital, established because of our president John Hopkins,” said Post University Communications Director Joan Huwiler. “He wanted to make a contribution to the community in a very tangible way and this is an iconic moment to kick off 2021 with the vaccination.”

Dr. Lundbye said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the site for people in group 1A, frontline healthcare and emergency workers, as well as people in the first phase of 1B, people 75 and up.

They hope to administer 500 doses per day this first week. vaccines are by appointment only and based on availability.