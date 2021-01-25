You Ask. We Answer. | Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — John In Lakeville writes:

"I will be 65 years old in May and have a cancer history. Can you tell me how soon I would be able to get my Covid shot?" Thank you!

An exact date for those who are 65 and older and or those who have underlying medical condition has not yet been released but they are part of the current Phase 1B and expected to be eligible in February.

There are a few options when it is your turn to schedule your vaccine. You may get a call from your medical provider. If you don't you can always register on the state's Vaccine Administration Management System; you can schedule directly through one of the states participating providers; or call 877-918-2224 for assistance. You can also check your eligibility on ct.gov

Jean writes:

"I would like to arrange for the Modena vaccine. Due to an egg yolk allergy it is my understanding that I not able to get the Pfizer."

According to the CDC neither the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have eggs, preservatives or latex. 3 common allergies when it comes to vaccines.

However, the CDC warns If you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe—to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

You can read more about the ingredients in both vaccines on the cdc's website. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Pfizer-BioNTech.html

If you have covid19 vaccine question, send us an email share61@fox61.com.