Report: Connecticut among top ranked states for vaccinations

The CDC reported that Connecticut has distributed a total of 436,375 doses and administered 243,140.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the vaccine rollout continues across the United States, Connecticut has ranked among the top states in terms of vaccine distribution.

According to a report by the New York Times, the CDC has reported Connecticut has distributed 430,375 doses and gave 243,140 shots to its residents. During a press conference on January 19, Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut ranks fifth in terms of the percentage of population vaccinated.

The report shows that 6% of people in Connecticut have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine and .7% have gotten the required two shots. Connecticut has used 56% of its doses. Governor Lamont also said during his January 19 press conference the state is ready for more vaccinations but the federal supply remains limited.

The other states of the NYT's list, not including the small country of Palau and U.S. territories, have substantially lower populations than Connecticut. Alaska and West Virginia have the highest percentage of people who have gotten at least one shot with 7.8% and 7.4% respectively. The only other Northeastern state on the list is Vermont, which has given 40,814 shots.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



➡️196,753 1st doses administered

➡️24,067 2nd doses administered

➡️TOTAL: 220,820 doses administered



Connecticut currently ranks in the top five of states for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/wd0HELG2Nz — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 19, 2021

As of January 20, there have been 35,990,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed and 16,525,281 doses administered. There have been 400,000 deaths due to the virus reported in the United States.