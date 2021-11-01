Saint Francis Hospital doctors to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the governor’s office, the state is on track to vaccinate everyone on phase 1A by the end of January

HARTFORD, Conn — Doctors at Saint Francis Hospital will receive their second COVID-19 vaccine today.

Among the people that will receive the second dose include Dr. Reginald Eadie, the CEO of Trinity Health of New England.

Saint Francis Hospital says some of their pharmacists have completed immunization training so they can assist with administering vaccines and be able to vaccinate more people.

Trinity Health of New England said that in the last couple of weeks they have ramped up their vaccination efforts. Last week they administered COVID-19 vaccines to Hartford first responders including Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody and the Hartford Fire Chief Freeman.

"I personally believe my questions have been answered about this vaccine which is demonstrated by me being here today. I trust the patriots behind the vaccination," said Chief Freeman.

According to the governor’s office, the state is on track to vaccinate everyone on phase 1A by the end of January, and details of phase 1B are expected to be finalized this week.

Those eligible for vaccines with 1A are:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

First Responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

Currently, details for phase 1B include some essential workers including those who work in education/childcare; those who work in public safety and transportation, food and grocery workers, agriculture, farming, manufacturing; people who are 75 and older.

The state is also expected to roll out an online tool so those who are part of phase 1B can make a reservation to get vaccinated.