Second vaccination clinic to be held by Manchester Road Race Committee

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The second of two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics sponsored by the Manchester Road Race Committee will be held on Saturday, November 6th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Illing Middle School, 227 East Middle Turnpike in Manchester.

Race organizers are collaborating with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Griffin Hospital Community Outreach Mobile Vaccination Team to offer the vaccines. The clinics are free and open to everyone, and will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

First and second vaccinations, as well as booster shots for those eligible, will be available. Persons seeking subsequent inoculations should bring their vaccination cards with them to the clinic.

First-time vaccine recipients will receive a $20 gift certificate donated by Stop & Shop. Face masks must be worn at the clinic. Under current guidelines, anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive the vaccines.

Race officials stressed that individuals do not have to be entered in the Manchester Road Race, or be residents of Manchester, in order to be vaccinated at the clinic.

Although the vaccines will be administered free of charge, people are encouraged to bring their health insurance cards and a form of photo identification to the clinic. However, no one will be refused for lack of insurance or ID.

“We are sponsoring the clinics in order to make this year’s road race as safe as it possibly can be”, said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Seventy percent of eligible Connecticut residents have already received the shots, and we are urging everyone who is planning to run, watch or volunteer at our road race to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.”

The 85th Manchester Road Race will be held on Thanksgiving Day (November 25, 2021) at 10 a.m. The race starts and finishes on Main Street, in front of St. James Church in Manchester. More details are available at www.manchesterroadrace.com.

