Seeing a slowdown in vaccinations, CT to expand outreach

As of April 22, 1,175,362 residents in Connecticut have been fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 2,828,825.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is beginning to see a slowdown in demand for vaccinations.

This is prompting his administration to look for new ways to encourage people to get the shot and move closer toward herd immunity in the state, including helping employers hold vaccination clinics at their worksites.

Meanwhile, the Democrat is proposing spending $103 million in new federal pandemic relief money on the job training, with the goal of getting people who lost employment during the pandemic back to work. Connecticut currently has 140,000 unemployed workers.

