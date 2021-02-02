Some vaccination sites remains closed amid storm cleanup

The Yale New Haven Health system says its vaccination sites are closed Tuesday and staff are contacting people to reschedule appointments.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in Connecticut remain closed or have delayed their openings as cleanup from the winter storm continues.

The state’s largest vaccination site near the University of Connecticut football stadium in East Hartford delayed its reopening to noon Tuesday.