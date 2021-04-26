State launches '#CTDrinksOnUs' as incentive for people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Participating restaurants will offer a free drink to those able to show a vaccine card. The event starts on May 19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A free shot for a shot? That could be a real possibility in Connecticut starting in the coming weeks.

During his press conference Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new incentive campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new program is called "#CTDrinksOnUs."

Like Krispy Kreme or Budweiser, the new campaign will offer a free drink for those able to show their vaccine cards.

Lamont said the restaurants participating will be "chipping in" in terms of cost for the free drinks, while the state will promote the campaign.

The event begins on May 19 and there will be a limit of one drink per person. A food purchase will be required.

On May 19, all COVID-19 mandates outside of wearing masks inside will be lifted. This will include lifting capacity limits in restaurants.

As of April 26, the state has fully vaccinated 1,256,915 residents, and about 66% of adults 18 years have received their first dose of the vaccine.

About 90% of residents older than 65-years-old have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

To increase the numbers to get herd immunity, one can get their COVID-19 vaccine at any Community Health Center, Inc. locations. Vaccines are available every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The free drink is available at only participating restaurants and each restaurant will determine which drinks are on them.

To see the list of participating restaurants, click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.