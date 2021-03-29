State prepares to expand vaccine eligibility while some feel left behind

Connecticut is a leader in vaccinations, but many are frustrated getting appointments, and wonder if expansion will make things worse.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Thursday, April 1st, the State of Connecticut will open up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over the age of 16. Connecticut is one of the top vaccinators in the nation. In New Haven, Yale-New Haven Hospital just celebrated their 200,000 vaccination. While they are moving full steam ahead, some feel left behind.

"Every place I’ve called has said wait six weeks and we will put your name on a list," said Frank Panaroni of Waterbury.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine has not been easy for Panaroni, 83. He says he has tried everything from contacting local and state health departments to hospitals and pharmacies and is still without his first does.

"I think everyone in the world should get the injection because it might slow this COVID down," said Panaroni, "I’m just getting nowhere."

Today, @ynhhealth reached a milestone of administering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses. Tom Balcezak, MD, chief clinical officer, YNHHS, discusses what the vaccine means with patient Vincent F. who was among the many patients who received their vaccination today. #CRUSHCovid pic.twitter.com/xeGSlfo7tQ — Yale New Haven Hosp (@YNHH) March 28, 2021

Panaroni is not alone. Multiple emails a week flood the FOX61 Newsroom with people venting of their struggles to get the vaccine. Some mention having to drive over an hour or two just to get the shot. Others at higher risk are concerned about competing for coveted appointments with the next wave of eligible recipients.

"It's going to be a rush at the gate but we have fair number of doses on our schedule," said Governor Ned Lamont.

The Governor has moved up the date for people 16 and older to receive the vaccine to April 1st. His reasoning is in part to additional supplies of the vaccine opening another 200,000 appointments a week.

While the state ranks third in the nation with over 31% of the population vaccinated, the Governor believes it’s not time to get comfortable.

"Infections are no longer going down. They plateaued. In fact, they are creeping up a little bit. We’re not out of this yet," said Lamont.