State reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone: 70% of adults have at least one shot

Health experts said reaching the 70 percent mark means a safer community.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Connecticut has reached another milestone in the race to vaccinate against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 70% of people 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Connecticut is just one of four states to reach the benchmark, along with Vermont, Massachusetts, and Hawaii.

“There are vaccine clinics going on all over the state, but the very successful ones are the mass vaccination sites,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz as she visited an on-campus vaccine clinic for students at Central Connecticut State University and applauded the statewide vaccination efforts.

“We know the significance from a reduction and actual spread and community presence of the disease,” said Keith Grant, senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare.

Now, the work continues to get those numbers even higher.

“Our goal is to get between 70 and 85% of our population fully vaccinated because that is the benchmark for herd immunity. Nobody knows exactly what it is but I feel like we can exceed the 70 percent,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

“Herd immunity again, there’s a lot of conversations about it nationally. I think if anyone’s going to get there though from a state perspective, it’s going to be Connecticut,” said Grant.

The state will continue to focus on getting shots into the arms of younger people.

“Those between 16 and 25, 42% of people in that age group have gotten at least one shot, but that is the lowest vaccinated group,” said Bysiewicz.

