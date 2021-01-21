Connecticut says COVID vaccine scheduling issues are being addressed

The Department of Public Health says that will change in the coming weeks.

SHELTON, Conn. — The number of Covid vaccination locations are expanding daily across the state. And in Shelton, there is one vaccine provider that is a model for the rest.

The Griffin Health Vaccination Center, which opened Monday, expects to vaccinate at least 1,000 patients against COVID each day.

"The ability to sign up was really smooth for my staff and I and the different vaccination centers are really efficient," said Scott Pearl, whose dental practice is in Hamden.

Smooth and efficient are not words used by some when describing the vaccine scheduling process through the state. One complaint: when calling a number provided by the state, folks are only able to schedule an appointment or Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The Department of Public Health says that will change in the coming weeks.

Most medical groups in Connecticut, including Griffin Health, prefer to call their patients in their respective service areas to schedule vaccination appointments.

"Right now, we’re calling about 1,600 individuals a day in the community, who are eligible," said Patrick Charmel, the President and CEO of Griffin Health. "Those are the 75 and older and they were talking to them about the vaccination and the vast majority welcome the phone call."

Some have written FOX61, complaining that, when they book their first vaccine appointment, through the state's website, it does not permit you to book the second. But, DPH says not to worry. The folks on-site, where you receive your first shot, will schedule the final one.

And speaking of that second shot, the Commissioner of Public Health offered information not widely known.

"There is no outer limit to getting the second dose, so you don't (have to) get it at 21-days from Pfizer and there is no harm in getting it 25 days, 30 days, or even 60 days (after the first shot)," said Deidre Gifford, Commissioner of DPH.

DPH says the effectiveness of the vaccine will not be reduced if you delay receiving the second shot. But you will not have the full protection of the vaccines for up to two weeks after the second shot. However, even after receiving these two shots, public health officials still encourage mask-wearing because it remains uncertain if we can transmit the virus to others, even though we are not infected.

Griffin Health, which has mobile vaccination teams traveling the state, will soon open a second vaccination center. For now, Shelton is the focus.

"Each vaccinator can do about six vaccinations per hour so our total capacity per day, for 12 hours, from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening, is about 1,000 vaccinations," said Charmel.

"I was really a little stressed about coming and having to wait in long lines and you’ll be around a lot of people and everybody was just wonderful," said Shirley Schepp of Shelton, after receiving her first vaccine.

But, many in the African American community, which is nearly three times more likely than whites to die from COVID, have so far chosen not to receive the vaccine. So, Griffin Health enlisted a trusted voice.

"The first person we reached out to is pastor Smith," said Charmel.

Rev. Alfred Smith of Ansonia delivered his message to the masses, who are skeptical after how fast the vaccines have hit the market.

"I guess in comparison to other vaccines that have been developed a little bit quicker but in my opinion, that’s a miracle because I believe ultimately will be able to save more lives," said Pastor Smith, who received the vaccine.

"The tide is beginning to turn," said Charmel, of the efforts to recruit African Americans to receive the Covid vaccine.

"I believe God has given medical professionals the expertise to develop this vaccine which can save lives and many people I know have lost loved ones," said Smith.