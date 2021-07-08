CT leaders concerned about 'pockets' of unvaccinated

Communities as varied as rural Sterling and urban Hartford fall on that list.

BRISTOL, Conn. — While close to 80% of adults in Connecticut have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state officials say they're concerned the vaccination rate is less than 50% in some cities and towns.

Communities as varied as rural Sterling and urban Hartford fall on that list.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting public health commissioner, said she's worried those communities will be particularly vulnerable this fall to the highly transmissible delta variant, which is spreading in other parts of the country.

There were 51 cases as of Thursday and it hasn't yet become the predominant strain of COVID-19.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.