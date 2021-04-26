'Student Skip Day' held to help vaccinate CREC, East Hartford students

Students 16 years old or older are eligible for the vaccine. The only one currently approved for teens is the Pfizer vaccine.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Community Health Center will be hosting a "Student Skip Day" today to help administer the first dose of vaccine to students.

Students from East Hartford High School and CREC schools with appointments will head to the Pratt & Whitney runway with clinic hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students 16 years old or older are eligible for the vaccine. The only one currently approved for teens is the Pfizer vaccine.

Hourly bus transportation will be provided to around 1,000 students.

Lawmakers and leaders, including Governor Ned Lamont, will be visiting the site later in the morning.

Nearly 50% of the state's population has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Connecticut reported on Friday, it administered 39,469 tests and 1,034 came back positive. The positivity rate was about 2.62%.

Hospitalizations saw a big decrease after steadily increasing over the last several days by 37 patients. There are now 478 patients being treated for the virus.

There were eight more COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday. The state death toll has now reached 8,047 people.

