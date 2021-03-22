'The world's vaccine' | AstraZeneca vaccine heads toward authorization in the US

AstraZeneca says its vaccine passes all safety hurdles.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another vaccine seems primed to join the U.S. fight against COVID-19. AstraZeneca recently announced its trial results, paving the way for authorization from the FDA.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 70 countries. But here in the United States, it has struggled to gain public trust due to a rocky rollout.

"This is the world’s vaccine," remarked Dr. Syed Hussain, the Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health of New England. "The U.S. clinical trial results are very encouraging."

AstraZeneca announced its vaccine is 79% effective at preventing COVID-19 but 100% effective at preventing death and hospitalization.

"We can all deal with sniffles and sore throat and mild fever and body aches, but nobody wants to end up in the hospital or die," Dr. Hussain said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will likely play a much bigger role across the globe than it will here in the United States where three vaccines are already being administered. AstraZeneca's vaccine is the cheapest and most widely used.

The AstraZeneca U.S. trials studied more than 30,000 people. It’s what’s called a viral vector vaccine. It's the same platform as Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine delivers an inactivated cold virus that can’t get you sick and is coded with the COVID spike protein - which - when injected, creates protective antibodies. But unlike the J&J shot, it’s a two-dose vaccine spaced four weeks apart.

"Although it still requires two shots, Astra Zeneca has made the commitment to provide this vaccine at cost for the poorest countries as well as low- and middle-income countries and that’s really what makes this vaccine special," remarked Dr. Alberto Ko, of the Yale School of Medicine.

But there have been roadblocks. Last fall the FDA suspended their study for six weeks due to neurological concerns.

"Those neurological complications were not associated with receiving the vaccine," explained Dr. Ko.

Last week, several European countries stopped giving the shot due to concerns about a link to blood clots.

"European medical association and regulatory agencies have come out and said these were not associated," said Ko.

Scientists caution we need to wait for the full data.

"The full study isn’t out yet," said Keith Grant, of infection prevention at Hartford Hospital.

He is optimistic we’ve reached a turning point.

"This is a different conversation than we had six or seven months ago. This is a much more hopeful conversation," Grant said. "We just spoke about the option of getting another potential vaccine. That’s a very good conversation to have."

And once again, the experts will tell you that right now the best shot you can get is the one you can get into your arm the fastest.

