Trinity Health of New England to kick-off 24-hour 'Vax-a-thon' April 9

The vaccine clinic will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and end on April 10 at 5 p.m. Trinity Health says this type of vaccine clinic is first of its kind.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting on April 9 at 5 p.m., Trinity Health of New England will hold a "Vax-a-thon" for 24-hours straight.

The vaccine clinic will be held at The Artists Collective at 1200 Albany Avenue in Hartford. It will end on April 10 at 5 p.m.

Trinity Health says this type of clinic is the first of its kind and will offer refreshments, music, and resources.

Depending on availability, the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the clinic. All second dose appointments will be scheduled for patients at the time of their first dose.

Trinity Health of New England expects to administer upwards of 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines during the clinic.

"We, at Trinity Health Of New England, have a responsibility make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all members of our local neighborhoods as possible,” said Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., President and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “We are committed to ensuring accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine and are doing so with this unique Vax-A-Thon event. Additionally, we were able to earmark a portion of vaccine appointments specifically for our local Hartford residents. Thank you to the City of Hartford for their dedication and partnership allowing us to ensure Hartford residents were provided a simple, streamlined way to get their appointment and ultimately their vaccination. We are also deeply grateful for all the donors, the overwhelming number of volunteers, and colleagues who are making this 24-hour clinic possible for our local residents.”

Trinity Health officials said that appointments for the Vax-a-thon filled up quickly but walk-ins could be accommodated base on space and available resources.

Anyone interested in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment can do so by calling 211 or visiting Trinity Health's website.

