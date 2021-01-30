UConn Health cancels appointments due to vaccine shortage

2nd doses will be administered, but appointments for the initial dose are on hold until more supply is acquired.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — UConn Health in Farmington is cancelling all scheduled first-dose vaccination appointments due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes on the heels of a similar notice from Waterbury Hospital on Friday, saying that they had exhausted their vaccine supply.

An email late Friday night from CEO Dr. Andy Agwunobi and Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Kim Metcalf to the UConn Health community said that "due to shortages at the federal and state level, the state is compelled to reduce its COVID-19 vaccine allocations beginning next week." The message was also posted on the UConn Health website.

All first dose vaccination appointments scheduled between Monday, February 1st and Monday, February 8th were canceled. UConn Health says patients have been notified by phone of the cancelations.

As for appointments beyond February 8th, UConn says decisions will be made next week about whether those will need to be canceled, and appointments will be dependent upon vaccine availability. The hospital says people who currently have second dose appointments should proceed as scheduled unless directly contacted by their staff, and that "We will be doing all that we can to increase our future allocation from the state to be able to continue our successful roll-out."

Governor Lamont's office tweeted Friday afternoon that the state's latest COVID-19 statistics show another dip in positivity rate and a continuing decline in hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, January 28, Connecticut has administered 364,255 doses of the vaccine to its populace. There have been 299,876 first doses administered and 64,379 second doses administered.