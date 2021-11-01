UConn launches vaccination scheduling website

Currently, online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are now available at UConn Health for anyone eligible under Phase 1A of the State’s vaccine rollout.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut (UConn) launched a new website to help schedule vaccinations.

Currently, online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are now available at UConn Health for anyone eligible under Phase 1A of the State’s vaccine rollout. UConn said online scheduling access will be expanded for future phases as they develop.

Governor Ned Lamont last week mentioned that the finalization of Phase 1B and 1C is expected to arrive by this week.

The current prioritization for Phase 1B includes those 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.

Connecticut is currently in Phase 1A. Those eligible for vaccines are:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

First Responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

Online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are now available at UConn Health for anyone eligible under Phase 1a of the State’s vaccine rollout. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r0qVBoOgf0 — UConn Health (@uconnhealth) January 8, 2021

Last Friday, Connecticut became the first state in the nation to complete the first dose of vaccines at the long-term care facilities. The final facility to receive the vaccine was LiveWell assisted living in Southington.