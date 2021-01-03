VA Connecticut Healthcare System to offer COVID-19 vaccine to VA patients regardless of age

Upcoming clinics to be held in West Haven, Newington, and Putnam

HARTFORD, Conn — The VA Connecticut Healthcare System announced Monday that it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to VA patients regardless of their age.

The move is effective March 1. Clinics in Newington and West Haven will accept walk-ins.

“Due to a steady supply and strong interest from our veterans, we feel confident in dropping the age restrictions to offer vaccine to any enrolled veteran interested in receiving it,” said VA Connecticut director Al Montoya in a statement.

Depending on location, VA Connecticut patients will receive either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

As of Sunday, the VA healthcare system vaccinated approximately 17,000 enrolled patients through a series of scheduled appointments and walk-in clinics.

Upcoming Walk-in Clinics:

March 1-March 5 from 12-4 p.m.

West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd in Orange

March 1-2 from12-3:30 p.m.

Newington Campus, 555 Willard Avenue

VA Connecticut will host a clinic for scheduled appointments on March 3 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the East Putnam Fire District, 263 Providence Pike in Putnam. Enrolled patients will be contacted by VA to attend this clinic.

Veterans not contacted by VA who wish to schedule an appointment at the Putnam clinic can call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627.

Key Information for Attendees: