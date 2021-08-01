Hartford fire, police chiefs receive COVID-19 vaccine; officials highlight importance of getting vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that Connecticut will receive $205,212,155 for testing and tracing

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Fire Chief Reginald D. Freeman and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy will also be at St. Francis Hospital's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, discussing the safety of the vaccine and its importance.