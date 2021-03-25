Vaccination passports being discussed here in Connecticut

"Ultimately, public education about the vaccine is very, very important, much more effective than the idea of a vaccine passport and less intrusive,"

HARTFORD, Conn. — How would you feel about a vaccination verification system here in Connecticut?

While Connecticut is among the nation's vaccination leaders, some are considering another layer, in the form of a vaccination verification card.

"I think sometime this summer the federal government will be saying look a lot of people want to be able to tell whether you’ve been vaccinated or not," said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut)

"We actually think that the vaccine passport can have the effect of having some people not want to become vaccinated for example people who have immigration status issues," said David McGuire, President of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Connecticut.

He cites privacy concerns.

"Ultimately, public education about the vaccine is very, very important, much more effective than the idea of a vaccine passport and less intrusive," McGuire stated.

The governor says he thinks the private sector will take the lead.

"Some of the restaurant owners would like to say this area's for reserved for people who’ve been vaccinated," Lamont said.

The leader of the Connecticut Restaurant Association says the last thing they should be doing is mandating the passport in restaurants.

"Because then I think you have the challenges of while I’m here with a party of five but oh this person doesn’t have two vaccines," said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the CRA. "Well can they sit with you? I think there’s still a lot of questions to be answered."

While the ACLU of Connecticut will continue to monitor the idea of businesses subscribing to a vaccination passport program, Dolch says the idea could have some merit.

"Larger scale events I think you know maybe even the bar area when we start that how do we do things," Dolch said. "And the good thing is every single week we see tens of thousands more people with another shot in the arm."

Lamont noted that some cruise lines have recently decided to launch vaccinated people only cruises.

