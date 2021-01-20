Vaccinations and celebration | Getting their COVID-19 Shots in Windsor Locks

On Wednesday, the first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived on-site and the staff decided to celebrate in grand style for those at Stonebrook Village.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The wait is over for the residents and staff at Stonebrook Village, an assisted living facility just of I-91 in Windsor Locks.

On Wednesday, the first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived on-site and the staff decided to celebrate in grand style. The halls were decorated in an Oscar party motif as residents and staffers sat to get their shots.

“It’s an exciting day for all of us,” said Stacey Crerar, the executive director at Stonebrook Village.

Resident Elsie Thomson, who is almost 98 years old said, “it’s a tremendous thing, I don’t know how to express myself but I’m very excited and happy.”

Early indications were that nearly all the Stonebrook residents had signed up to get the first dose of the vaccine.

Art Woods, who at age 91 is a new great-grandfather said of his shot, “hopefully we are that much closer to this thing ending and you can finally see your family more.”

Crerar, the executive director, added, “this is a giant step in the right direction.”