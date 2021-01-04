CT COVID-19 Vaccinations: Where to go to schedule an appointment

With the rollout, comes a wave of tens of thousands of people looking to book appointments, so state officials and healthcare providers are asking for patience

CONNECTICUT, USA — COVID-19 vaccinations have now extended to Connecticut residents 16 years old and up.

New updates as the eligibility expands:

Those 16 and 17 years old will be eligible for only the Pfizer vaccine and will need their parents' approval.

Over the next several days, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in more than 100 additional pharmacies across the state. You can find the list of those pharmacies here or scroll to the bottom of this page.

Hartford residents can now get trained to schedule their vaccine appointments for themselves, their families, or anyone else living in the capital. Learn more here.

Signing up for vaccination, especially as a new wave of residents is eligible, can be confusing. Here are some ways you can go about it:

To sign up with VAMS, start here and follow the instructions.

If you are having trouble making a vaccine appointment, you can call the state's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

Sign up for My Chart Plus with Hartford Healthcare.

Head to UConn Health's website or call 860-679-5589 for scheduling. Or for questions, you can call 860-679-8888.

You can sign up through Hartford Healthcare. Head to this link.

CVS also offers vaccination appointments.

Walgreens has a vaccine scheduler for several locations across the state.

Trinity Health of New England has several locations. Head to their website for more information.

Walmart is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

Stop and Shop's vaccinations are appointment only. Head here for more information.

A complete list of the various scheduling options located closest to you is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

With the rollout, comes a wave of tens of thousands of people looking to book appointments, so state officials and healthcare providers are asking for patience.

New pharmacy locations:

Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield

Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport

Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington

Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford

Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain

Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol

Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain

Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington

Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford

Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington

Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich

Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland

Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford

Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington

Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough

Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson

Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck

Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs

Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton

Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield

Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury

Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury

Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport

Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield

Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven

Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson

Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury

Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown

Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien

Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven

Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden

Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia

Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown

Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum

Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport

McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic

Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic

Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford

Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck

New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain

New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan

Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk

Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook

Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus

Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford

Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington

Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown

Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire

Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport

Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford

Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield

Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire

Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk

Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield

Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven

Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford

Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel

Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven

Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe

Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck

Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven

Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford

Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven

Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott

Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven

Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire

Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon

Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford

Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour

Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford

Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford

Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester

Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford

Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange

Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton

Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon

Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk

Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell

Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven

Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury

Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford

Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville

The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville

Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven

Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford

Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester

Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury

