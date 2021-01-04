CT COVID-19 Vaccinations: Where to go to schedule an appointment

CONNECTICUT, USA — COVID-19 vaccinations have now extended to Connecticut residents 16 years old and up.
New updates as the eligibility expands:
- Those 16 and 17 years old will be eligible for only the Pfizer vaccine and will need their parents' approval.
- Over the next several days, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in more than 100 additional pharmacies across the state. You can find the list of those pharmacies here or scroll to the bottom of this page.
- Hartford residents can now get trained to schedule their vaccine appointments for themselves, their families, or anyone else living in the capital. Learn more here.
Signing up for vaccination, especially as a new wave of residents is eligible, can be confusing. Here are some ways you can go about it:
To sign up with VAMS, start here and follow the instructions.
If you are having trouble making a vaccine appointment, you can call the state's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
Sign up for My Chart Plus with Hartford Healthcare.
Head to UConn Health's website or call 860-679-5589 for scheduling. Or for questions, you can call 860-679-8888.
You can sign up through Hartford Healthcare. Head to this link.
CVS also offers vaccination appointments.
Walgreens has a vaccine scheduler for several locations across the state.
Trinity Health of New England has several locations. Head to their website for more information.
Walmart is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
Stop and Shop's vaccinations are appointment only. Head here for more information.
A complete list of the various scheduling options located closest to you is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.
With the rollout, comes a wave of tens of thousands of people looking to book appointments, so state officials and healthcare providers are asking for patience.
New pharmacy locations:
- Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield
- Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport
- Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington
- Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford
- Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol
- Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
- Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland
- Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough
- Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson
- Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
- Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck
- Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs
- Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton
- Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield
- Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury
- Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury
- Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield
- Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson
- Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury
- Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown
- Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien
- Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
- Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven
- Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden
- Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia
- Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown
- Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum
- Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport
- McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic
- Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic
- Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford
- Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck
- New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain
- New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan
- Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
- Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook
- Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus
- Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford
- Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington
- Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown
- Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford
- Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield
- Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk
- Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield
- Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford
- Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
- Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe
- Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
- Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford
- Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott
- Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven
- Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire
- Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon
- Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford
- Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour
- Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester
- Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford
- Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange
- Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton
- Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
- Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk
- Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell
- Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury
- Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
- Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford
- Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
- Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
- The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville
- The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville
- Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford
- Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester
- Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury
