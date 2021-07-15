Vaccine clinic looks to reach young people in New Haven

The organizations also had experts on hand to answer any questions and ease any concerns about the vaccine.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The efforts to get people vaccinated have not slowed down, even if interest in getting vaccinated has. Thursday, several community organizations in New Haven came together to host a vaccine clinic at St. Paul's Union American Methodist Episcopal Church. Focusing on teens and pre-teens, it was more like a party than a vaccine clinic.

"We have popcorn, pizza, we were trying to make it more focused on coming out and enjoying what we have to offer here instead of just being focused on vaccinating," said Jackson Higgenbottom with the Community Alliance for Research and Engagement.

The organizations also had experts on hand to answer any questions and ease any concerns about the vaccine.

"Some of the questions we get are you know, is it going to impact my fertility is it going to impact me being able to be an athlete

is it going to hurt me, am I not going to be able to play sports," said Meredith Benson with URU The Right to Be.

As Connecticut starts to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, and amid concerns about the delta variant, providers say it is more important than ever to get vaccinated.

"That's why these events are so important. The more we can get vaccinated, the more that we can deter more variants from coming because the more people that are unvaccinated, the more that those variants are just going to keep spreading and changing and then there will be another one and another one," said Sara Keiling, the COVID-19 vaccine program director for Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.

Vaccine providers are still doing everything they can to bring the vaccine right to people's neighborhoods, trying to make it as easy as possible to not only keep themselves safe but also the people around them.

"We think it's absolutely crucial our mission really is to improve the health of all of our New Haven communities, especially those that are most impacted by these health disparities and that means getting people vaccinated that aren't vaccinated. Closing the gap between those who are and those who aren't," said Miranda Rector with the Community Alliance for Research and Engagement.

Teens who were vaccinated also received $25 gift cards.

