Vaccine days away as Connecticut reaches highest test positivity rate since May

The FDA review is scheduled for Thursday. Pending final approval, vaccinations in the United States could begin as soon as Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — News about vaccines continues to drive the stock market and drive public optimism that the end of the pandemic is in sight. But it isn’t a perfect shot in the arm for Connecticut. Despite unprecedented effectiveness of the vaccine, most health experts agree we will still be wearing masks and social distancing well into 2021.

Still, there was big news from the FDA Tuesday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and partially effective after the first dose, with nearly full protection after the second. Gov. Lamont said, "No question about it. We found out today that even 1 vaccination can make a difference and the faster we make it available the more supply we have we get that out there the better it is."

The UK is certainly making it available. They began vaccinations with a 90-year-old woman Tuesday. It was the headline of every newspaper and magazine. Margaret Keenan was the first UK COVID vaccine recipient to get the shot outside of a trial. "I say go for it," she said. "Go for it because it’s free. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened."

Back home in CT, the orders have been placed. "We’ve got our orders in for the Pfizer vaccine subject to the absolute final approvals scheduled any day," said Gov. Lamont.

FDA review is scheduled for Thursday. Pending final approval, vaccinations in the United States could begin as soon as Friday. President Trump will sign an executive order to prioritize shipments from U.S. vaccine makers to Americans, but Pfizer has said orders from other countries will limit their ability to deliver extra. "The White House would have been smart to pre-order more from Pfizer as we found out they had the opportunity to do. You can’t interrupt contractual relationships that Pfizer or Moderna have done," said Gov. Lamont.