Vaccine shipments could arrive over the weekend, dosing to begin next week

Protein Sciences in Meriden suffers setback in COVID-19 vaccine development.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut could get its first shipments of COVID vaccine this weekend and we are learning new information about the intake process, and rollout of the first shots. Plus, there is news that a vaccine company with Connecticut ties has suffered a setback in their vaccine development.

Protein Sciences here in Meriden is a Sanofi company. FOX61 broke the news that a COVID vaccine was being researched and developed there. We learned on Friday that their vaccine will be delayed.

Back in September, Clem Lewin of Sanofi told FOX61, "We are on track to start our phase 3 trial in December and Produce 100-million doses by early next year."

Now, it won’t happen. Protein Sciences in Meriden has announced their COVID vaccine won’t be ready until the end of 2021.

The interim results of their Phase 1/2 trial found that older people didn’t develop a strong enough immune response.

Sanofi and Protein Sciences says their vaccine was essentially too diluted and they’ll be re-dosing people with a stronger concentration formula.

The good news is, ”No safety signal or serious adverse events were reported,” said Sanofi in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine which was researched and developed in Groton is just hours away from final authorization. "This is essentially the moment we have all been waiting for," said Dr. Patrick Troy of Hartford Hospital.

Hartford Healthcare will receive 1,950 doses in their first shipment. "It is possible that the shipments could come this weekend," said Eric Arlia, the Director of Systems Pharmacy at Hartford Healthcare.

This shipment will come from Chicago, by currier, directly to the hospital on dry ice and put into the hospitals ultra-cold storage. "We’ve tentatively scheduled our clinics to begin next Wednesday," said Arlia.

Hartford Healthcare will then ship the vaccine in regular refrigeration units across their healthcare network. "We will defrost it here at Hartford Hospital," he said. It's good for five days in the fridge. That's enough time to reach the arms of thousands of frontline healthcare workers. "We will be happy to have it administered to us first," said Dr. Troy. "We will be happy to talk about what happens after we get it and how we feel. We are that committed to this process."

Dr. Tory said the vaccine is bringing hope to hospital workers.