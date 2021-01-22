CT-based Walgreens pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HARTFORD, Conn — Select Connecticut Walgreens pharmacies will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients age 75 and older who are eligible as part of Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

While COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to everyone, eligible Connecticut individuals will be able to schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive their vaccine here. Appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins will not be accepted.