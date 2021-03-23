Vernon holds a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for underprivileged community

"They can talk with us beforehand, we can calm their fears and let them know there isn’t anything to be afraid of.”

VERNON, Conn. — The Town of Vernon continued its vaccine outreach by bringing doses into community centers, like the Cornerstone Community Center where they hosted a vaccine clinic Tuesday.

On a daily basis, Cornerstone provides hand-prepped meals, boxes of groceries, warm shelter, and community resources for those underprivileged in our community.

Sharon Redfern, the executive director at Cornerstone, said bringing the resources right to the center makes the experience for the clients feel much safer.

“Coming here there’s a trust level so that if they had hesitation about getting the vaccine or had concerns, they can talk with us beforehand, we can calm their fears and let them know there isn’t anything to be afraid of,” she said.

Douglas George, a volunteer at Cornerstone, was thrilled to receive his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I did have cancer in my past and it was terrible knowing that your life was going to be ending short, knowing that there’s a world of things out there for me to do, so it’s nice to know that I’m safe," he said.

Cornerstone has been working with the Town of Vernon for the mobile clinics, providing vaccines to those eligible, who may not be able to register or get to a vaccine clinic otherwise.