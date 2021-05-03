Vernon community shows its 'thanks' as teachers get vaccinated

The community kindness came as Vernon launched an all-day effort to vaccinate more than 500 school teachers and staffers.

VERNON, Conn. — Hundreds of Vernon educators were in for a big surprise Thursday morning when they showed up to get their coronavirus vaccines.

As teachers arrived at the vaccination site, they were greeted by warm signs of thanks by their students.

Vernon mother-of-four Amy Smith and grandmother Carol Hartmann were setting up signs from students before the sun came up at the Vernon Senior Center to thank the town’s teachers.

“I am so happy they are getting vaccinated today, and we wanted to show them that we are thankful,” said Hartmann.

“It just makes me feel good knowing the teachers have been out there and doing it without the vaccination and now you know what, they are a whole lot safer,” said Smith.

The community kindness came as Vernon launched an all-day effort to vaccinate more than 500 school teachers and staffers. Math specialist Amy Violette was up first, “It was awesome, It was just another way to keep us safe and get the kids back in school so we can teach them and do what we love doing."

“It is a big deal for myself and my family I have two small children as well as elderly parents so I want to make sure we provide a full umbrella of prevention to help eliminate the Covid virus,” said Adam Tuller.

Both Tuller and Violette are appreciative of the thoughtfulness that got their day started.

“It was so meaningful. Wonderful to see the appreciation. We love our students and we love our families here,” said Violette.

“It does feel good, it does feel good, so thank you to everybody for everything they are doing,” said Tuller.

It’s a feeling many Vernon families say goes both ways.

“I want them to know how much they are appreciated, they have done a great job, said Hartmann. “Thank you–thank you so much, stay healthy and can’t wait to have all my kids back in class with you guys,” added Smith.

Vernon educators will return to the senior center for their second shot on April 1.

