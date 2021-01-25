Post University in Waterbury opens vaccination site as distribution continues in CT

The focus is on Connecticut residents 75 years and older and residents with high-risk health conditions.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut continues the fight against COVID-19 with the first part of its phase 1B roll out. Several cities across the state are opening new vaccinations sites.

Today, Waterbury Health is opening a drive-thru covid-19 vaccination site at Post University on Country Club Road.

Post University said that the site plans to administer 500 doses per day during its first week and up to 2,000 vaccines a day based on vaccine availability.

“We are working closely with the Waterbury Hospital healthcare teams and following their guidelines for administering the vaccine to eligible Phase 1B individuals," said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins, "Distributing vaccines to residents are a critical part of getting our community back to normal."

Vaccines are by appointment only and based on availability.

Residents can sign up here and then are asked to wait for an email notification from the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Administration System (VAMS) database. Residents will be notified to make an appointment based upon availability.

At the hospital’s website, Residents can also learn more about the vaccine and other frequently asked questions.

Residents are strongly encouraged to sign up through the Waterbury Health vaccine site.

Those who do not have internet access can call 203-575-5250, Ext. 4. Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to register for an appointment.