Waterbury Public Schools holding student vaccination clinics this week

16 and 17-year-olds can make appointments during the school systems Spring Recess.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Public School system will be holding vaccine clinics for those 16 and older throughout this coming week.

The clinics are a partnership with the State of Connecticut, the City of Waterbury, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Post University, Waterbury Public Schools say they have reserved several hundred vaccine appointments for students, 16 and older, for the week of April 19, when students will be on Spring Recess.

To schedule an appointment at the following locations, please call 877-918-2224 beginning Monday morning at 8. The vaccine appointment line is open from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer vaccine, at this time, is the only vaccine that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those ages.

STUDENTS 16 AND 17:

● Drive-thru clinic on Post University's campus (800 Country Club Road), Monday, and Wednesday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

STUDENTS 18 AND OLDER:

● Student-only vaccination clinic at Waterbury Arts Magnet School (16 S. Elm Street), Tuesday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The staff at 211 will upload the student's information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Administrative Management System (VAMS) portal.

● Upon the completion of this step, your child will receive an auto-generated email with step-by-step instructions detailing the registration process for the vaccine. They should retain the VAMS email for their records .