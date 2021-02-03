Waterbury school employees appreciative of COVID vaccine

Two nurses and two firefighters administered approximately 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at WAMS Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has said he wants all teachers and school staffs nationwide to receive at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by the end of March. Waterbury Public Schools are among the Connecticut school systems on track to do so.

If things go well, with the vaccination of school employees in Waterbury, the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Verna Ruffin, says she's hopeful that all Waterbury schools will be open for all day, in person learning sometime this month.

Tuesday marked day one of a mass vaccination clinic at for Waterbury educators at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

It was a special shot on a special day for those who work in special education.

"With the demographic of children that I work with, not just kindergarten, but children with special needs, it’s really important that they be in school," said Rachael Kaponis, a special education kindergarten teacher.

One objective of this shot of hope: building not only immunity, but confidence in educators, parents and students.

"A big aspect that they’re missing is that socialization, their friends, the way they communicate and that is what I’m looking forward to the most," said Kate Guisti, Kate Guisti, another special education teacher.

One teacher said she was pumped to receive her first dose and noted she is now pumped with vaccine.

"I mean think about it's less than a year since school shut down and here we are," said Jessica Giorgi a school psychologist. "It’s fantastic. It’s been a long year but I’m so grateful."

One educator said she's one step closer to being able to hug students parents again.

"It’s been so difficult not to go out, not to see family, not to see friends," said Nancy Cocchiola, a paraprofessional. "You know it’s getting to the point where we really need to be around more people."

"We will do another 100 tomorrow," said Amanda Strileckis, a nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital. "So, by the end of the week, we will have administered 500 doses to our educators from the City of Waterbury."

St. Mary's Hospital operates this educators' vaccine clinic.

"I feel like we’re making history. Being a healthcare worker, I’ve been saying it all along, so it is just very exciting to be a part of this," added Strileckis.

Guisti said waiting for the first dose was like the anticipation of Christmas morning. She said feels fortunate to be part of this next group being vaccinated and that she misses her students smiles and laughs, in person.

