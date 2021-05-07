Waterbury's 'Fiesta on the Green' looks to bring vaccine to the community

The clinic will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATERBURY, Conn. — More than a month after Connecticut opened its vaccine rollout to anyone 16 and older, the effort to get shots into arms is still going strong.

However, it looks a little different now than even a few weeks ago. Many more walk-in clinics, some offering a choice for which vaccine you would like to get, like Griffin Health's clinic on the Waterbury green on Friday.

"It's easier because there is more vaccine than there was several months ago, but it's a little bit harder because now the people that want to get vaccinated for the most part have been," said Todd Liu, vice president of Griffin Health.

Now the goal is to directly reach those communities that may be a little more reluctant.

FOX61 followed along as Juleyka Rivera got her first dose of the vaccine. She was among those who were apprehensive but ultimately decided to get it.

"I have a family that I want to take care of. I have co-workers. I work with the public and it's really important to keep our community safe," she said.

Each person at the clinic had their own reason for getting vaccinated. For Kyla Henderson, a junior in high school, it was about a return to normalcy.

"It just brings us to some type of normalcy, and we can have our senior year like we always wanted and dreamed of," she said.

"Safety. My family. You know I want to be around everybody so get the shot so we could be safe," said Anthony Williams of Waterbury.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

